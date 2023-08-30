Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Mets on August 30, 2023
Player prop bet options for Marcus Semien, Francisco Lindor and others are listed when the Texas Rangers visit the New York Mets at Citi Field on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: SNY
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Dane Dunning Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Dunning Stats
- The Rangers will hand the ball to Dane Dunning (9-6) for his 21st start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start 10 times in 20 starts this season.
- Dunning has started 20 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 18 times. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.
- He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 28 chances this season.
- The 28-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.42), 25th in WHIP (1.207), and 46th in K/9 (7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Dunning Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Twins
|Aug. 25
|4.0
|5
|4
|4
|6
|6
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 19
|5.0
|7
|3
|3
|4
|1
|at Giants
|Aug. 13
|7.0
|7
|1
|1
|12
|0
|at Athletics
|Aug. 7
|6.0
|5
|3
|3
|6
|3
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 2
|7.2
|3
|1
|1
|11
|1
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Semien Stats
- Semien has put up 151 hits with 32 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 60 walks. He has driven in 81 runs with 13 stolen bases.
- He has a .276/.347/.458 slash line so far this year.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Aug. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 28
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 27
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Corey Seager Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Seager Stats
- Corey Seager has 35 doubles, 24 home runs, 42 walks and 79 RBI (122 total hits). He has swiped two bases.
- He has a slash line of .342/.406/.641 so far this season.
Seager Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 28
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 27
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 25
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Lindor Stats
- Lindor has 124 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 53 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.
- He's slashed .251/.332/.463 so far this season.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 26
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Alonso Stats
- Pete Alonso has 14 doubles, two triples, 39 home runs, 54 walks and 96 RBI (100 total hits). He has swiped four bases.
- He's slashed .219/.323/.515 on the season.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 27
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 25
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
