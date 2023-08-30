Player prop bet options for Marcus Semien, Francisco Lindor and others are listed when the Texas Rangers visit the New York Mets at Citi Field on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Mets Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Dane Dunning Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Dunning Stats

The Rangers will hand the ball to Dane Dunning (9-6) for his 21st start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 20 starts this season.

Dunning has started 20 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 18 times. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 28 chances this season.

The 28-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.42), 25th in WHIP (1.207), and 46th in K/9 (7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Dunning Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Twins Aug. 25 4.0 5 4 4 6 6 vs. Brewers Aug. 19 5.0 7 3 3 4 1 at Giants Aug. 13 7.0 7 1 1 12 0 at Athletics Aug. 7 6.0 5 3 3 6 3 vs. White Sox Aug. 2 7.2 3 1 1 11 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Semien Stats

Semien has put up 151 hits with 32 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 60 walks. He has driven in 81 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He has a .276/.347/.458 slash line so far this year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Aug. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 28 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Twins Aug. 27 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Twins Aug. 26 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Twins Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 35 doubles, 24 home runs, 42 walks and 79 RBI (122 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He has a slash line of .342/.406/.641 so far this season.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 28 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Twins Aug. 27 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Twins Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Twins Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has 124 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 53 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.

He's slashed .251/.332/.463 so far this season.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels Aug. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Angels Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Alonso Stats

Pete Alonso has 14 doubles, two triples, 39 home runs, 54 walks and 96 RBI (100 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He's slashed .219/.323/.515 on the season.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Aug. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 27 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Angels Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 25 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

