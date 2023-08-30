Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers take the field on Wednesday at Citi Field against Denyi Reyes, who is starting for the New York Mets. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Rangers vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are seventh-best in MLB action with 183 total home runs.

Texas ranks third in MLB with a .456 slugging percentage.

The Rangers rank second in the majors with a .268 batting average.

Texas is the third-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.6 runs per game (733 total).

The Rangers rank third in baseball with a .338 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 18th in baseball.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors.

Texas' 4.07 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.228).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Dane Dunning goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rangers, his 21st of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.42 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

Dunning has 10 quality starts under his belt this year.

Dunning will look to record his 19th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.

In seven of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/25/2023 Twins L 12-2 Away Dane Dunning Sonny Gray 8/26/2023 Twins W 6-2 Away Max Scherzer Joe Ryan 8/27/2023 Twins L 7-6 Away Jordan Montgomery Bailey Ober 8/28/2023 Mets W 4-3 Away Jon Gray Tylor Megill 8/29/2023 Mets W 2-1 Away Andrew Heaney José Quintana 8/30/2023 Mets - Away Dane Dunning Denyi Reyes 9/1/2023 Twins - Home Max Scherzer Joe Ryan 9/2/2023 Twins - Home Jordan Montgomery Dallas Keuchel 9/3/2023 Twins - Home Jon Gray Kenta Maeda 9/4/2023 Astros - Home Andrew Heaney Cristian Javier 9/5/2023 Astros - Home Dane Dunning J.P. France

