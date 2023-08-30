Rangers vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 30
Wednesday's game features the Texas Rangers (75-57) and the New York Mets (60-73) squaring off at Citi Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 11-9 win for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on August 30.
The Rangers will call on Dane Dunning (9-6) versus the Mets and Denyi Reyes.
Rangers vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rangers 11, Mets 10.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 3-4.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Rangers have been favored 87 times and won 53, or 60.9%, of those games.
- Texas has a record of 29-15, a 65.9% win rate, when favored by -150 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- Texas has scored 733 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.07).
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 25
|@ Twins
|L 12-2
|Dane Dunning vs Sonny Gray
|August 26
|@ Twins
|W 6-2
|Max Scherzer vs Joe Ryan
|August 27
|@ Twins
|L 7-6
|Jordan Montgomery vs Bailey Ober
|August 28
|@ Mets
|W 4-3
|Jon Gray vs Tylor Megill
|August 29
|@ Mets
|W 2-1
|Andrew Heaney vs José Quintana
|August 30
|@ Mets
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Denyi Reyes
|September 1
|Twins
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Joe Ryan
|September 2
|Twins
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Dallas Keuchel
|September 3
|Twins
|-
|Jon Gray vs Kenta Maeda
|September 4
|Astros
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Cristian Javier
|September 5
|Astros
|-
|Dane Dunning vs J.P. France
