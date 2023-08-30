The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.350 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Denyi Reyes and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Mets.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Denyi Reyes

Denyi Reyes TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 145 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .373.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 62nd in the league in slugging.

Lowe is batting .350 during his last outings and is on an 11-game hitting streak.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 76.3% of his 131 games this year, with more than one hit in 29.0% of them.

He has gone deep in 11.5% of his games in 2023 (15 of 131), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has driven in a run in 49 games this year (37.4%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (13.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 58 times this season (44.3%), including 16 games with multiple runs (12.2%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 66 .296 AVG .269 .378 OBP .368 .508 SLG .394 30 XBH 24 11 HR 4 43 RBI 27 67/32 K/BB 62/41 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings