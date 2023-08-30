Mitch Garver vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Mitch Garver (.622 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Denyi Reyes. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Mets.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Denyi Reyes
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver has 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks while batting .279.
- Garver enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .294 with three homers.
- Garver has gotten a hit in 40 of 59 games this season (67.8%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (23.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 20.3% of his games in 2023 (12 of 59), and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Garver has had an RBI in 23 games this season (39.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this year (40.7%), including five multi-run games (8.5%).
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|27
|.269
|AVG
|.290
|.347
|OBP
|.389
|.491
|SLG
|.559
|12
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|19
|37/13
|K/BB
|22/14
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (163 total, 1.2 per game).
- Reyes starts for the first time this season for the Mets.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old righty.
