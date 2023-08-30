On Wednesday, Leody Taveras (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Texas Rangers play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Denyi Reyes. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Denyi Reyes

Denyi Reyes TV Channel: SNY

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is hitting .259 with 26 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 24 walks.

Taveras has picked up a hit in 71 of 115 games this year, with multiple hits 29 times.

He has hit a long ball in 9.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 115), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.2% of his games this year, Taveras has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (11.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 36.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.6%.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 62 .262 AVG .257 .299 OBP .298 .445 SLG .400 19 XBH 22 8 HR 4 30 RBI 28 50/9 K/BB 50/15 6 SB 5

Mets Pitching Rankings