On Wednesday, Adolis Garcia (.186 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 139 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Denyi Reyes. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Denyi Reyes

Denyi Reyes TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia leads Texas in total hits (121) this season while batting .248 with 57 extra-base hits.

He ranks 99th in batting average, 85th in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Garcia has reached base via a hit in 80 games this season (of 128 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 28 games this season (21.9%), homering in 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has picked up an RBI in 54 games this season (42.2%), with two or more RBI in 24 of those contests (18.8%).

In 48.4% of his games this year (62 of 128), he has scored, and in 25 of those games (19.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 64 .284 AVG .215 .369 OBP .284 .608 SLG .395 33 XBH 24 21 HR 11 56 RBI 39 64/28 K/BB 87/26 3 SB 5

Mets Pitching Rankings