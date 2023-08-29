When the Texas Rangers (74-57) and New York Mets (60-72) square of at Citi Field on Tuesday, August 29, Andrew Heaney will get the ball for the Rangers, while the Mets will send Jose Quintana to the mound. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Mets have +115 odds to upset. The over/under for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (9-6, 4.34 ERA) vs Quintana - NYM (1-5, 3.73 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rangers versus Mets game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rangers (-140) in this matchup, means that you think the Rangers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.14 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Marcus Semien hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 86 times this season and won 52, or 60.5%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Rangers have a 36-21 record (winning 63.2% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Rangers went 2-5 across the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Mets have been underdogs in 52 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (26.9%) in those contests.

This season, the Mets have been victorious three times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mets have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Corey Seager 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+140) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+155) Adolis García 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+145)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL West +210 - 3rd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.