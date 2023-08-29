Tuesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (74-57) and New York Mets (60-72) matching up at Citi Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on August 29.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (9-6) to the mound, while Jose Quintana (1-5) will take the ball for the Mets.

Rangers vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 6, Mets 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 86 times this season and won 52, or 60.5%, of those games.

Texas is 36-21 this season when entering a game favored by -140 or more on the moneyline.

The Rangers have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 731 total runs this season.

The Rangers have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).

Rangers Schedule