Nate Lowe vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Nate Lowe (hitting .341 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Quintana. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Mets.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Texas with an OBP of .372 this season while batting .282 with 72 walks and 78 runs scored.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 13th and he is 62nd in slugging.
- Lowe will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 during his last games.
- In 76.2% of his games this year (99 of 130), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in 38 of those games (29.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 15 games this year, he has gone deep (11.5%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).
- In 49 games this year (37.7%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (13.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 44.6% of his games this year (58 of 130), with two or more runs 16 times (12.3%).
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|65
|.296
|AVG
|.268
|.378
|OBP
|.366
|.508
|SLG
|.391
|30
|XBH
|23
|11
|HR
|4
|43
|RBI
|27
|67/32
|K/BB
|61/40
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.49 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (162 total, 1.2 per game).
- Quintana (1-5) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.73 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.73, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.
