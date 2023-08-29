Ezequiel Duran vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.387 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .286 with 20 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks.
- In 62.6% of his 107 games this season, Duran has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 107 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (13.1%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Duran has picked up an RBI in 27.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 42.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.5%.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|50
|.311
|AVG
|.262
|.365
|OBP
|.310
|.548
|SLG
|.390
|20
|XBH
|16
|11
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|17
|55/15
|K/BB
|54/7
|1
|SB
|7
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
- The Mets rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (162 total, 1.2 per game).
- Quintana makes the start for the Mets, his eighth of the season. He is 1-5 with a 3.73 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 34-year-old has a 3.73 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .263 to his opponents.
