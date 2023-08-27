Carlos Correa will lead the Minnesota Twins into a matchup with Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series at Target Field.

Rangers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in baseball with 180 total home runs.

Texas is second in baseball, slugging .458.

The Rangers' .269 batting average is second-best in MLB.

Texas has the No. 2 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.6 runs per game (721 total runs).

The Rangers rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .339.

The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 17th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Texas has a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the fifth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.232).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Montgomery makes the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 8-10 with a 3.12 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 147 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander went eight scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

Montgomery is trying to extend a fifth-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Montgomery will look to build upon an eight-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 frames per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 25 appearances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/21/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-3 Away Jordan Montgomery Joe Mantiply 8/22/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-3 Away Jon Gray Zac Gallen 8/24/2023 Twins L 7-5 Away Andrew Heaney Pablo Lopez 8/25/2023 Twins L 12-2 Away Dane Dunning Sonny Gray 8/26/2023 Twins W 6-2 Away Max Scherzer Joe Ryan 8/27/2023 Twins - Away Jordan Montgomery Bailey Ober 8/28/2023 Mets - Away Jon Gray Tylor Megill 8/29/2023 Mets - Away Andrew Heaney José Quintana 8/30/2023 Mets - Away Dane Dunning Kodai Senga 9/1/2023 Twins - Home Max Scherzer - 9/2/2023 Twins - Home Jordan Montgomery Bailey Ober

