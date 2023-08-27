If you're looking for Sunday's probable pitchers, you've come to the right place. Keep reading to find a breakdown of the day's expected starting pitchers, which includes a showdown between Jordan Montgomery and the Rangers against Bailey Ober and the Twins.

Keep reading to find the likely starters for every game on the schedule for August 27.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Angels at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Griffin Canning (7-4) to the hill as they play the Mets, who will look to David Peterson (3-7) when the teams meet Sunday.

LAA: Canning NYM: Peterson 18 (91.2 IP) Games/IP 21 (77.1 IP) 4.61 ERA 5.59 9.9 K/9 9.7

Vegas Odds for Angels at Mets

NYM Odds to Win: -120

-120 LAA Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9 runs

Cardinals at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Drew Rom (0-1) to the bump as they face the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Aaron Nola (11-8) when the teams play on Sunday.

STL: Rom PHI: Nola 1 (3.2 IP) Games/IP 26 (160.1 IP) 14.73 ERA 4.49 9.8 K/9 9.3

For a full preview of the Rom vs Nola matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -210

-210 STL Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 9 runs

Cubs at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Javier Assad (2-2) to the hill as they play the Pirates, who will give the start to Bailey Falter (1-7) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.

CHC: Assad PIT: Falter 23 (72 IP) Games/IP 12 (59.2 IP) 3.12 ERA 4.53 6.6 K/9 6.9

For a full preview of the Assad vs Falter matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Pirates

CHC Odds to Win: -125

-125 PIT Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

Rockies at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Ty Blach (1-1) to the hill as they play the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Jack Flaherty (8-8) when the teams play Sunday.

COL: Blach BAL: Flaherty 13 (41 IP) Games/IP 23 (123.2 IP) 4.39 ERA 4.73 4.2 K/9 9.1

Dodgers at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Caleb Ferguson (7-3) to the hill as they take on the Red Sox, who will give the start to Tanner Houck (3-7) when the teams face off Sunday.

LAD: Ferguson BOS: Houck 54 (48 IP) Games/IP 14 (72.2 IP) 3.19 ERA 5.08 10.1 K/9 8.2

Guardians at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Noah Syndergaard (2-6) to the bump as they take on the Blue Jays, who will give the start to Yusei Kikuchi (9-4) when the teams play Sunday.

CLE: Syndergaard TOR: Kikuchi 17 (82.2 IP) Games/IP 25 (133 IP) 6.42 ERA 3.52 5.8 K/9 9.3

For a full breakdown of the Syndergaard vs Kikuchi matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -210

-210 CLE Odds to Win: +170

+170 Total: 9 runs

Nationals at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Trevor Williams (6-7) to the mound as they face the Marlins, who will counter with JT Chargois (2-0) when the teams meet on Sunday.

WSH: Williams MIA: Chargois 25 (123.2 IP) Games/IP 32 (30.1 IP) 4.95 ERA 3.56 6.8 K/9 7.4

Astros at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Justin Verlander (9-6) to the bump as they take on the Tigers, who will hand the ball to Alex Faedo (2-4) when the teams face off Sunday.

HOU: Verlander DET: Faedo 20 (118.1 IP) Games/IP 10 (51.1 IP) 3.19 ERA 4.91 7.8 K/9 7.9

For a full report of the Verlander vs Faedo matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Astros at Tigers

HOU Odds to Win: -190

-190 DET Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 8.5 runs

Yankees at Rays Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (1-4) to the hill as they play the Rays, who will give the start to Zack Littell (2-4) for the game between the teams on Sunday.

NYY: Rodon TB: Littell 7 (33 IP) Games/IP 21 (52.2 IP) 6.27 ERA 4.27 7.1 K/9 8.0

For a full preview of the Rodon vs Littell matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -120

-120 NYY Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8 runs

Padres at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Michael Wacha (10-2) to the mound as they play the Brewers, who will look to Adrian Houser (5-4) when the teams play Sunday.

SD: Wacha MIL: Houser 17 (96 IP) Games/IP 18 (88.1 IP) 2.63 ERA 4.28 8.0 K/9 7.6

Vegas Odds for Padres at Brewers

SD Odds to Win: -120

-120 MIL Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9 runs

Rangers at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Montgomery (8-10) to the hill as they take on the Twins, who will hand the ball to Ober (6-6) when the teams meet Sunday.

TEX: Montgomery MIN: Ober 25 (147 IP) Games/IP 21 (118.2 IP) 3.12 ERA 3.41 8.2 K/9 8.8

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Twins

TEX Odds to Win: -115

-115 MIN Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

Athletics at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Paul Blackburn (3-3) to the mound as they face the White Sox, who will look to Mike Clevinger (5-6) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.

OAK: Blackburn CHW: Clevinger 15 (78.2 IP) Games/IP 17 (90.2 IP) 4.00 ERA 3.47 9.2 K/9 7.4

Vegas Odds for Athletics at White Sox

CHW Odds to Win: -135

-135 OAK Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9 runs

Royals at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Alec Marsh (0-6) to the bump as they take on the Mariners, who will look to Luis Castillo (10-7) when the clubs face off on Sunday.

KC: Marsh SEA: Castillo 10 (43.2 IP) Games/IP 26 (157.1 IP) 5.56 ERA 3.20 10.3 K/9 10.0

Reds at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Graham Ashcraft (7-8) to the bump as they play the Diamondbacks, who will give the start to Slade Cecconi (0-0) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.

CIN: Ashcraft ARI: Cecconi 24 (134 IP) Games/IP 4 (15.1 IP) 4.84 ERA 2.93 6.7 K/9 5.3

Vegas Odds for Reds at Diamondbacks

ARI Odds to Win: -120

-120 CIN Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9 runs

Braves at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Jared Shuster (4-2) to the mound as they face the Giants, who will hand the ball to Tristan Beck (3-2) when the clubs face off Sunday.

ATL: Shuster SF: Beck 9 (45 IP) Games/IP 28 (67.1 IP) 5.00 ERA 3.34 5.0 K/9 7.6

