Marcus Semien vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien (.372 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Twins.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has an OPS of .809, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .462 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.
- In 74.4% of his games this year (96 of 129), Semien has picked up at least one hit, and in 43 of those games (33.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 15.5% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 42.6% of his games this year, Semien has driven in at least one run. In 17 of those games (13.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 55.8% of his games this year (72 of 129), with two or more runs 17 times (13.2%).
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|63
|.280
|AVG
|.273
|.349
|OBP
|.347
|.485
|SLG
|.438
|31
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|9
|40
|RBI
|41
|35/30
|K/BB
|52/28
|8
|SB
|5
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.93).
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 155 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- The Twins will send Ober (6-6) out to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.41 ERA and 116 strikeouts through 118 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.41, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are batting .242 against him.
