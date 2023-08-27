Josh Smith is available when the Texas Rangers battle Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 18 against the Brewers) he went 0-for-3.

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

  • Smith is hitting .205 with six doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.
  • Smith has gotten at least one hit in 42.4% of his games this year (25 of 59), with multiple hits four times (6.8%).
  • In 6.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Smith has driven in a run in seven games this season (11.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in 17 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 28
.161 AVG .238
.297 OBP .347
.242 SLG .393
3 XBH 7
1 HR 3
3 RBI 5
21/9 K/BB 23/9
0 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.93).
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (155 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Ober (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.41 ERA in 118 2/3 innings pitched, with 116 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty went five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
  • In 21 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 3.41 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .242 to his opponents.
