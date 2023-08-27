After going 0-for-4 with an RBI in his last game, Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Bailey Ober) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Twins.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager has 34 doubles, 24 home runs and 41 walks while batting .343.

Seager has gotten at least one hit in 79.1% of his games this year (68 of 86), with multiple hits 35 times (40.7%).

Looking at the 86 games he has played this season, he's homered in 23 of them (26.7%), and in 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 48.8% of his games this season, Seager has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 22.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 45 games this year, with multiple runs 18 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 37 .364 AVG .318 .440 OBP .370 .733 SLG .554 37 XBH 21 16 HR 8 45 RBI 33 34/27 K/BB 33/14 1 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings