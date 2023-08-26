It's time for the 2023 college football season to kick off with Week 0, and this week's slate includes one game that features teams from the SWAC. To make sure you catch all of the action, see the piece below for details on how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SWAC Game on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Jackson State Tigers vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 26 ABC (Live stream on Fubo)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!