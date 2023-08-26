Travis Jankowski vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023
The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is hitting .278 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 31 walks.
- Jankowski has reached base via a hit in 43 games this season (of 75 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 75 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- Jankowski has an RBI in 20 of 75 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 26 of 75 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|32
|.273
|AVG
|.284
|.375
|OBP
|.360
|.355
|SLG
|.353
|8
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|19
|RBI
|10
|14/19
|K/BB
|22/12
|12
|SB
|5
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.91).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (153 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Twins are sending Ryan (9-8) to make his 23rd start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-8 with a 4.43 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, Aug. 2 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.43 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 22 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .242 to his opponents.
