Robbie Grossman vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Robbie Grossman is available when the Texas Rangers battle Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on August 21 against the Diamondbacks) he went 0-for-3.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is batting .231 with 19 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 35 walks.
- Grossman has picked up a hit in 50 of 87 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has gone deep in 9.2% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Grossman has had at least one RBI in 25.3% of his games this year (22 of 87), with more than one RBI 10 times (11.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 35 times this season (40.2%), including 10 games with multiple runs (11.5%).
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|40
|.234
|AVG
|.228
|.309
|OBP
|.317
|.383
|SLG
|.393
|13
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|15
|43/17
|K/BB
|38/18
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Twins' 3.91 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (153 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryan (9-8 with a 4.43 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Twins, his 23rd of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday, Aug. 2 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.43, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .242 against him.
