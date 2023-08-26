Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins will take the field against the Texas Rangers and starter Max Scherzer on Saturday. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET at Target Field.

Rangers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are sixth-best in MLB action with 178 total home runs.

Texas is second in baseball with a .458 slugging percentage.

The Rangers' .269 batting average is second-best in the majors.

Texas is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.6 runs per game (715 total).

The Rangers rank second in baseball with a .338 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 16th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Texas has a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in MLB (1.236).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Scherzer gets the start for the Rangers, his 24th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.77 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.

Scherzer is trying to record his 13th quality start of the year in this game.

Scherzer has 19 starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 23 outings this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/20/2023 Brewers L 6-2 Home Max Scherzer Adrian Houser 8/21/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-3 Away Jordan Montgomery Joe Mantiply 8/22/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-3 Away Jon Gray Zac Gallen 8/24/2023 Twins L 7-5 Away Andrew Heaney Pablo Lopez 8/25/2023 Twins L 12-2 Away Dane Dunning Sonny Gray 8/26/2023 Twins - Away Max Scherzer Joe Ryan 8/27/2023 Twins - Away Jordan Montgomery Bailey Ober 8/28/2023 Mets - Away Jon Gray Tylor Megill 8/29/2023 Mets - Away Andrew Heaney José Quintana 8/30/2023 Mets - Away Dane Dunning Kodai Senga 9/1/2023 Twins - Home Max Scherzer -

