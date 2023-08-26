The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim (.138 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Joe Ryan TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim has 24 doubles, 14 home runs and 30 walks while batting .269.

Heim has gotten at least one hit in 67.0% of his games this year (65 of 97), with at least two hits 26 times (26.8%).

In 14 games this year, he has homered (14.4%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).

Heim has driven home a run in 39 games this year (40.2%), including more than one RBI in 17.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..

He has scored in 38 games this season (39.2%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 46 .272 AVG .266 .330 OBP .324 .533 SLG .376 25 XBH 13 11 HR 3 40 RBI 30 39/15 K/BB 31/15 0 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings