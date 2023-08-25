Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will hit the field on Friday at Target Field against Sonny Gray, who starts for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch will be at 8:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank fifth in Major League Baseball with 177 home runs.

Texas is second in MLB with a .458 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers' .269 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

Texas has scored 713 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .339.

The Rangers rank 16th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Texas averages the 24th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.3) in the majors this season.

Texas has the 13th-ranked ERA (4.06) in the majors this season.

The Rangers have a combined WHIP of just 1.227 as a pitching staff, which is the fifth-best in baseball this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers' Dane Dunning (9-5) will make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.

Dunning has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 27 chances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 Brewers L 6-1 Home Dane Dunning Freddy Peralta 8/20/2023 Brewers L 6-2 Home Max Scherzer Adrian Houser 8/21/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-3 Away Jordan Montgomery Joe Mantiply 8/22/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-3 Away Jon Gray Zac Gallen 8/24/2023 Twins L 7-5 Away Andrew Heaney Pablo Lopez 8/25/2023 Twins - Away Dane Dunning Sonny Gray 8/26/2023 Twins - Away Max Scherzer Dallas Keuchel 8/27/2023 Twins - Away Jordan Montgomery Bailey Ober 8/28/2023 Mets - Away Jon Gray Tylor Megill 8/29/2023 Mets - Away Andrew Heaney José Quintana 8/30/2023 Mets - Away Dane Dunning Kodai Senga

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.