Mitch Garver -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on August 25 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is batting .273 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 24 walks.

Garver has gotten at least one hit in 65.5% of his games this season (36 of 55), with more than one hit 13 times (23.6%).

He has homered in nine games this year (16.4%), leaving the park in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Garver has had at least one RBI in 36.4% of his games this season (20 of 55), with more than one RBI six times (10.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 20 games this year (36.4%), including multiple runs in four games.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 23 .269 AVG .278 .347 OBP .367 .491 SLG .481 12 XBH 8 6 HR 4 17 RBI 16 37/13 K/BB 19/11 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings