The Dallas Wings (18-15) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Minnesota Lynx (16-17) at College Park Center on Thursday, August 24 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Lynx beat the Wings 91-86 on Tuesday when they last played.

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lindsay Allen Out Thumb 6.2 2.4 4.5 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Wings vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSWX

BSSWX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Wings Player Leaders

Satou Sabally leads the Wings at 8.4 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 4.3 assists and 17.8 points. She is sixth in the league in rebounding.

Natasha Howard averages 16.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. At the other end, she averages 1.4 steals (10th in league) and 1.1 blocked shots.

Teaira McCowan is putting up 11.8 points, 1.6 assists and 8.9 rebounds per game.

Crystal Dangerfield posts 8.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Defensively, she averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Wings vs. Lynx Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wings -7.5 167.5

