A pair of division leaders battle when the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins (65-62) host the AL Central-leading Texas Rangers (72-54) at 7:10 PM ET on Thursday.

The Twins will give the ball to Pablo Lopez (9-6, 3.51 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Andrew Heaney (9-6, 4.27 ERA).

Rangers vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (9-6, 3.51 ERA) vs Heaney - TEX (9-6, 4.27 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

Heaney will look to grab his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 25th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 4.27 ERA and 122 strikeouts through 118 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.27, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season. Opponents are batting .245 against him.

Heaney is trying to secure his eighth quality start of the season in this outing.

Heaney will try to collect his 18th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.9 innings per appearance.

He has made seven appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

The Twins will hand the ball to Lopez (9-6) for his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.51, a 4.79 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.100 in 25 games this season.

He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.

Lopez will look to finish five or more innings for the 17th start in a row.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in three straight appearances.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 3.51 ERA ranks 18th, 1.100 WHIP ranks 12th, and 11 K/9 ranks sixth.

