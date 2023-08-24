Carlos Correa will lead the way for the Minnesota Twins (65-62) on Thursday, August 24, when they battle Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (72-54) at Target Field at 7:10 PM ET.

The Rangers are listed as +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Twins (-125). The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Rangers vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez - MIN (9-6, 3.51 ERA) vs Andrew Heaney - TEX (9-6, 4.27 ERA)

Rangers vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 85 times and won 50, or 58.8%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Twins have a 44-31 record (winning 58.7% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Twins went 4-3 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (47.4%) in those games.

The Rangers have a mark of 7-16 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Rangers had a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Rangers vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nate Lowe 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Adolis García 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+150) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Travis Jankowski 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+260) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+190)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 2nd Win AL West +165 - 2nd

