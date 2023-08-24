Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will take the field on Thursday at Target Field against Pablo Lopez, who gets the start for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

Rangers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers have hit 174 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Fueled by 463 extra-base hits, Texas ranks second in MLB with a .457 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers' .269 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

Texas has scored the second-most runs in baseball this season with 708.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .339 this season, which ranks second in the league.

The Rangers rank 16th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Texas averages the 24th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.3) in the majors this season.

Texas has the 12th-ranked ERA (4.03) in the majors this season.

The Rangers have a combined 1.224 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-lowest in MLB.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney (9-6) for his 25th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

In 24 starts this season, Heaney has lasted five or more innings 17 times, with an average of 4.9 innings per appearance.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/18/2023 Brewers L 9-8 Home Andrew Heaney Brandon Woodruff 8/19/2023 Brewers L 6-1 Home Dane Dunning Freddy Peralta 8/20/2023 Brewers L 6-2 Home Max Scherzer Adrian Houser 8/21/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-3 Away Jordan Montgomery Joe Mantiply 8/22/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-3 Away Jon Gray Zac Gallen 8/24/2023 Twins - Away Andrew Heaney Pablo Lopez 8/25/2023 Twins - Away Dane Dunning Sonny Gray 8/26/2023 Twins - Away Max Scherzer Dallas Keuchel 8/27/2023 Twins - Away Jordan Montgomery Bailey Ober 8/28/2023 Mets - Away Jon Gray Tylor Megill 8/29/2023 Mets - Away Andrew Heaney José Quintana

