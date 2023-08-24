The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.394 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .287 with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 21 walks.

Duran has recorded a hit in 63 of 102 games this year (61.8%), including 30 multi-hit games (29.4%).

He has homered in 13.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Duran has picked up an RBI in 29 games this season (28.4%), with more than one RBI in 13 of them (12.7%).

He has scored in 42.2% of his games this season (43 of 102), with two or more runs seven times (6.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 45 .311 AVG .263 .365 OBP .308 .548 SLG .398 20 XBH 15 11 HR 3 27 RBI 17 55/15 K/BB 49/6 1 SB 6

Twins Pitching Rankings