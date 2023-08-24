Ezequiel Duran vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.394 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .287 with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 21 walks.
- Duran has recorded a hit in 63 of 102 games this year (61.8%), including 30 multi-hit games (29.4%).
- He has homered in 13.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Duran has picked up an RBI in 29 games this season (28.4%), with more than one RBI in 13 of them (12.7%).
- He has scored in 42.2% of his games this season (43 of 102), with two or more runs seven times (6.9%).
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|45
|.311
|AVG
|.263
|.365
|OBP
|.308
|.548
|SLG
|.398
|20
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|17
|55/15
|K/BB
|49/6
|1
|SB
|6
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Twins have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.92).
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 149 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Lopez goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Twins, his 26th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.51 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 153 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.51), 12th in WHIP (1.100), and sixth in K/9 (11) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
