MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Wednesday, August 23
The MLB lineup today, which includes the New York Mets taking on the Atlanta Braves, is sure to please.
We've got what you need regarding how to watch today's MLB action right here. Check out the links below.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Pittsburgh Pirates (57-69) take on the St. Louis Cardinals (55-72)
The Cardinals will look to pick up a road win at PNC Park against the Pirates on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.268 AVG, 18 HR, 62 RBI)
- STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.283 AVG, 26 HR, 85 RBI)
|STL Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-124
|+104
|9.5
The Detroit Tigers (58-68) play host to the Chicago Cubs (65-60)
The Cubs hope to get a road victory at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.237 AVG, 23 HR, 69 RBI)
- CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.279 AVG, 9 HR, 60 RBI)
|DET Moneyline
|CHC Moneyline
|Total
|-118
|-102
|8.5
The Milwaukee Brewers (69-57) host the Minnesota Twins (65-61)
The Twins hope to get a road victory at American Family Field against the Brewers on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.286 AVG, 16 HR, 68 RBI)
- MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.228 AVG, 15 HR, 54 RBI)
|MIL Moneyline
|MIN Moneyline
|Total
|-138
|+117
|8
The Chicago White Sox (49-77) play the Seattle Mariners (71-55)
The Mariners will take to the field at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.268 AVG, 33 HR, 67 RBI)
- SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.278 AVG, 21 HR, 79 RBI)
|SEA Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-216
|+178
|9.5
The Oakland Athletics (36-90) take on the Kansas City Royals (40-88)
The Royals will look to pick up a road win at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.248 AVG, 21 HR, 54 RBI)
- KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.278 AVG, 25 HR, 80 RBI)
The Philadelphia Phillies (69-57) take on the San Francisco Giants (65-61)
The Giants will hit the field at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Wednesday at 4:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Bryson Stott (.298 AVG, 12 HR, 51 RBI)
- SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.301 AVG, 17 HR, 44 RBI)
|PHI Moneyline
|SF Moneyline
|Total
|-132
|+111
|9
The Los Angeles Angels (61-65) take on the Cincinnati Reds (65-61)
The Reds hope to get a road victory at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Wednesday at 4:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.304 AVG, 43 HR, 89 RBI)
- CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.268 AVG, 18 HR, 67 RBI)
|LAA Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-167
|+141
|8.5
The San Diego Padres (60-67) host the Miami Marlins (65-62)
The Marlins will hit the field at PETCO Park against the Padres on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.259 AVG, 24 HR, 75 RBI)
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.356 AVG, 5 HR, 58 RBI)
|SD Moneyline
|MIA Moneyline
|Total
|-122
|+103
|8
The Tampa Bay Rays (76-51) take on the Colorado Rockies (48-77)
The Rockies will take to the field at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.328 AVG, 16 HR, 62 RBI)
- COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.252 AVG, 21 HR, 65 RBI)
|TB Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-277
|+224
|8.5
The New York Yankees (60-65) take on the Washington Nationals (58-68)
The Nationals will look to pick up a road win at Yankee Stadium versus the Yankees on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.265 AVG, 19 HR, 50 RBI)
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.288 AVG, 20 HR, 69 RBI)
|NYY Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-136
|+115
|9
The Baltimore Orioles (77-48) host the Toronto Blue Jays (70-56)
The Blue Jays hope to get a road victory at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.273 AVG, 16 HR, 59 RBI)
- TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.268 AVG, 18 HR, 72 RBI)
|TOR Moneyline
|BAL Moneyline
|Total
|-124
|+104
|8.5
The Cleveland Guardians (60-66) face the Los Angeles Dodgers (76-48)
The Dodgers hope to get a road victory at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.278 AVG, 18 HR, 67 RBI)
- LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.300 AVG, 34 HR, 86 RBI)
|LAD Moneyline
|CLE Moneyline
|Total
|-209
|+173
|8.5
The Atlanta Braves (81-44) face the New York Mets (59-68)
The Mets will hit the field at Truist Park against the Braves on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.333 AVG, 28 HR, 74 RBI)
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.224 AVG, 39 HR, 95 RBI)
|ATL Moneyline
|NYM Moneyline
|Total
|-197
|+165
|9.5
The Houston Astros (72-55) host the Boston Red Sox (66-60)
The Red Sox will hit the field at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.296 AVG, 25 HR, 94 RBI)
- BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.271 AVG, 29 HR, 85 RBI)
|HOU Moneyline
|BOS Moneyline
|Total
|-119
|-100
|9
