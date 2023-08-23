Cowboys Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +1500 as of August 23, the Dallas Cowboys aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.
Watch the Cowboys this season on Fubo!
Cowboys Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +175
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1500
Looking to place a futures bet on the Cowboys to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dallas Betting Insights
- Dallas went 9-7-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Cowboys games.
- Dallas compiled 354.9 yards per game on offense last season (11th in ), and it ranked 12th on defense with 330.2 yards allowed per game.
- The Cowboys collected eight wins at home last season and four on the road.
- Dallas picked up eight wins as the favorite (in 11 games) and three wins as an underdog (five games).
- In the NFC East the Cowboys were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.
Cowboys Impact Players
- Tony Pollard rushed for 1,007 yards (62.9 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games last year.
- Pollard also had 39 catches for 371 yards and three TDs.
- Click here to read about Pollard's 2023 fantasy outlook!
- Dak Prescott passed for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game), completing 66.2% of his passes, with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 12 games.
- Also, Prescott rushed for 182 yards and one TD.
- Should you draft Prescott in fantasy this year? Click here to learn more!
- In 17 games a season ago, CeeDee Lamb had 107 catches for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.
- Is Lamb worth a roster spot in fantasy this year? Click here to do some more research!
- In the passing game with the Texans, Brandin Cooks scored three TDs, catching 57 balls for 699 yards (53.8 per game).
- Click here to learn more about Cooks' 2023 fantasy value!
- In 17 games last year, Micah Parsons recorded 13.5 sacks to go with 13.0 TFL and 65 tackles.
Bet on Cowboys to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cowboys Player Futures
2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|2
|September 17
|Jets
|-
|+1800
|3
|September 24
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|4
|October 1
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|@ 49ers
|-
|+1000
|6
|October 16
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|9
|November 5
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|10
|November 12
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 23
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|13
|November 30
|Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|14
|December 10
|Eagles
|-
|+800
|15
|December 17
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|16
|December 24
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|17
|December 30
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|18
|January 7
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
Odds are current as of August 23 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.