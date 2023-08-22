Travis Jankowski vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Travis Jankowski (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is batting .276 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 31 walks.
- Jankowski has reached base via a hit in 41 games this year (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- In 19 games this season (26.4%), Jankowski has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (6.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 26 games this year (36.1%), including multiple runs in six games.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|29
|.273
|AVG
|.281
|.375
|OBP
|.366
|.355
|SLG
|.360
|8
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|19
|RBI
|8
|14/19
|K/BB
|20/12
|12
|SB
|4
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.60).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (156 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen (13-5 with a 3.17 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 27th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.17 ERA ranks sixth, 1.049 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 21st.
