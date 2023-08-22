Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers take the field on Tuesday at Chase Field against Zac Gallen, who will start for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the final game of a two-game series.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers have hit 173 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Texas is second in MLB with a .457 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .268 team batting average.

Texas has scored 705 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .338.

The Rangers rank 16th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Texas has an 8.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in the majors.

Texas has the 12th-ranked ERA (4.02) in the majors this season.

Rangers pitchers have a 1.221 WHIP this season, fourth-best in the majors.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will send Jon Gray (8-6) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on six hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Gray will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/16/2023 Angels L 2-0 Home Jon Gray Reid Detmers 8/18/2023 Brewers L 9-8 Home Andrew Heaney Brandon Woodruff 8/19/2023 Brewers L 6-1 Home Dane Dunning Freddy Peralta 8/20/2023 Brewers L 6-2 Home Max Scherzer Adrian Houser 8/21/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-3 Away Jordan Montgomery Joe Mantiply 8/22/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jon Gray Zac Gallen 8/24/2023 Twins - Away Andrew Heaney Pablo Lopez 8/25/2023 Twins - Away Dane Dunning Sonny Gray 8/26/2023 Twins - Away Max Scherzer Dallas Keuchel 8/27/2023 Twins - Away Jordan Montgomery Bailey Ober 8/28/2023 Mets - Away Jon Gray Tylor Megill

