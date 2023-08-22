On Tuesday, Mitch Garver (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Texas Rangers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is batting .274 with 10 doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks.

Garver has gotten a hit in 35 of 53 games this year (66.0%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (22.6%).

He has gone deep in 15.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Garver has had an RBI in 19 games this season (35.8%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 35.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.5%.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 21 .269 AVG .282 .347 OBP .370 .491 SLG .465 12 XBH 7 6 HR 3 17 RBI 15 37/13 K/BB 18/10 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings