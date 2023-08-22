Marcus Semien vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
After going 2-for-5 in his most recent game, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Zac Gallen) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .461, fueled by 53 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 51st in the league in slugging.
- Semien has reached base via a hit in 93 games this season (of 125 played), and had multiple hits in 42 of those games.
- He has homered in 15.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Semien has driven in a run in 53 games this season (42.4%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (13.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 56.8% of his games this season (71 of 125), with two or more runs 17 times (13.6%).
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|59
|.280
|AVG
|.276
|.349
|OBP
|.349
|.485
|SLG
|.436
|31
|XBH
|22
|11
|HR
|8
|40
|RBI
|39
|35/30
|K/BB
|45/27
|8
|SB
|5
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.60).
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (156 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (13-5) to the mound to make his 27th start of the season. He is 13-5 with a 3.17 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty threw 6 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (3.17), fourth in WHIP (1.049), and 21st in K/9 (9.3) among pitchers who qualify.
