Corey Seager vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Corey Seager (batting .256 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is batting .341 with 33 doubles, 23 home runs and 39 walks.
- Seager has picked up a hit in 79.3% of his 82 games this season, with more than one hit in 39.0% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 26.8% of his games in 2023, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Seager has driven home a run in 39 games this year (47.6%), including more than one RBI in 22.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..
- In 52.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 18 games with multiple runs (22.0%).
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|33
|.364
|AVG
|.312
|.440
|OBP
|.364
|.733
|SLG
|.546
|37
|XBH
|19
|16
|HR
|7
|45
|RBI
|29
|34/27
|K/BB
|29/12
|1
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.60).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (156 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen (13-5 with a 3.17 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 27th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance was on Friday against the San Diego Padres, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (3.17), fourth in WHIP (1.049), and 21st in K/9 (9.3).
