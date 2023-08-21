On Monday, Travis Jankowski (.258 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 115 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Slade Cecconi. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Chase Field

TV Channel: ARID

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is hitting .278 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 31 walks.

In 41 of 71 games this season (57.7%) Jankowski has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (19.7%).

He has homered in only one game this season.

Jankowski has had at least one RBI in 26.8% of his games this year (19 of 71), with more than one RBI five times (7.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 36.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.5%.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 28 .273 AVG .284 .375 OBP .370 .355 SLG .364 8 XBH 6 1 HR 0 19 RBI 8 14/19 K/BB 20/12 12 SB 4

