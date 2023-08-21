Taylor Townsend enters the US Open following her Western & Southern Open ended with a defeat to Martina Trevisan in the qualification final. Townsend's first match is against Varvara Gracheva (in the round of 128). Townsend has +35000 odds to be crowned champion at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Townsend at the 2023 US Open

  • Next Round: Round of 128
  • Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
  • Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
  • Location: New York, New York
  • Court Surface: Hard

Townsend's Next Match

Townsend will face Gracheva in the round of 128 of the US Open on Monday, August 28 at 11:00 AM ET.

Townsend currently has odds of -155 to win her next matchup versus Gracheva. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Taylor Townsend Grand Slam Odds

  • US Open odds to win: +35000
Townsend Stats

  • Townsend lost her most recent match, 4-6, 6-4, 5-7 versus Trevisan in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open on August 13, 2023.
  • Through 11 tournaments over the past 12 months, Townsend is 13-11 and has yet to win a title.
  • Townsend has a match record of 3-7 on hard courts over the last 12 months.
  • In her 24 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Townsend has averaged 22.5 games.
  • On hard courts, Townsend has played 10 matches over the past 12 months, and 24.1 games per match.
  • Over the past year, Townsend has been victorious in 33.1% of her return games and 71.8% of her service games.
  • As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Townsend has won 73.8% of her games on serve and 28.8% on return.

