On Monday, Robbie Grossman (.412 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Mantiply. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Joe Mantiply

Joe Mantiply TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is batting .233 with 19 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 35 walks.

Grossman has picked up a hit in 50 of 86 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has hit a home run in eight games this year (9.3%), homering in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Grossman has driven home a run in 22 games this year (25.6%), including more than one RBI in 11.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 40.7% of his games this season (35 of 86), with two or more runs 10 times (11.6%).

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 39 .234 AVG .232 .309 OBP .323 .383 SLG .401 13 XBH 15 4 HR 4 23 RBI 15 43/17 K/BB 37/18 0 SB 0

