Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 21
Monday's game features the Texas Rangers (72-52) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (64-61) matching up at Chase Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on August 21.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jordan Montgomery (8-10) to the mound, while Joe Mantiply (1-1) will take the ball for the Diamondbacks.
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rangers 6, Diamondbacks 5.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 3-5.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Rangers failed to cover.
- This season, the Rangers have been favored 82 times and won 50, or 61%, of those games.
- Texas has a record of 26-10 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 702 total runs this season.
- The Rangers have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 15
|Angels
|W 7-3
|Jordan Montgomery vs Lucas Giolito
|August 16
|Angels
|L 2-0
|Jon Gray vs Reid Detmers
|August 18
|Brewers
|L 9-8
|Andrew Heaney vs Brandon Woodruff
|August 19
|Brewers
|L 6-1
|Dane Dunning vs Freddy Peralta
|August 20
|Brewers
|L 6-2
|Max Scherzer vs Adrian Houser
|August 21
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Joe Mantiply
|August 22
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Jon Gray vs Zac Gallen
|August 24
|@ Twins
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Pablo Lopez
|August 25
|@ Twins
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Sonny Gray
|August 26
|@ Twins
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Dallas Keuchel
|August 27
|@ Twins
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Bailey Ober
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.