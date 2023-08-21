The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Slade Cecconi and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Brewers.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Slade Cecconi TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim has 24 doubles, 14 home runs and 30 walks while batting .279.

Heim has reached base via a hit in 65 games this year (of 94 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 14.9% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 39 games this season (41.5%), Heim has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (18.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored at least once 38 times this season (40.4%), including 11 games with multiple runs (11.7%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 43 .272 AVG .286 .330 OBP .347 .533 SLG .404 25 XBH 13 11 HR 3 40 RBI 30 39/15 K/BB 28/15 0 SB 2

