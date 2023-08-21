Jessica Pegula will begin the US Open in New York, New York against Camila Giorgi in the round of 128. She was defeated by Marie Bouzkova in the round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open (her previous tournament). Pegula has +900 odds (fifth-best) to take home the trophy from USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 US Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Pegula at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Pegula's Next Match

In the round of 128 of the US Open, on Monday, August 28 (at 11:00 AM ET), Pegula will meet Giorgi.

Pegula currently has odds of -500 to win her next matchup versus Giorgi. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Jessica Pegula Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +900

US Open odds to win: +900

Want to bet on Pegula? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Pegula Stats

In her previous tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Pegula was eliminated in the Round of 16 by No. 35-ranked Bouzkova, 4-6, 0-6.

Pegula is 49-15 over the past year, with two tournament victories.

Pegula has won two tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, with a match record of 35-9.

In her 64 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Pegula has averaged 21.3 games.

On hard courts, Pegula has played 44 matches over the past year, and 21.3 games per match.

Pegula, over the past year, has won 70.7% of her service games and 43.9% of her return games.

On hard courts, Pegula, over the past 12 months, has been victorious in 70.3% of her service games and 45.5% of her return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.