The Washington Mystics (14-16) play the Dallas Wings (17-14) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, August 20, 2023 on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSWX.

The game has no set line.

Wings vs. Mystics Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

TV: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSWX

Wings vs. Mystics Score Prediction

Prediction: Wings 84 Mystics 83

Spread & Total Prediction for Wings vs. Mystics

Computer Predicted Spread: Dallas (-0.9) Computer Predicted Total: 166.6

Wings vs. Mystics Spread & Total Insights

Dallas has beaten the spread 16 times in 30 games.

Dallas has seen 16 of its 30 games go over the point total.

Wings Performance Insights

On offense, the Wings are the third-best squad in the WNBA (86.6 points per game). On defense, they are ninth (83.8 points conceded per game).

Dallas is the best team in the league in rebounds per game (38.9) and second-best in rebounds allowed (32.4).

In terms of turnovers, the Wings are fourth in the WNBA in committing them (12.7 per game). They are fourth in forcing them (13.5 per game).

In 2023 the Wings are ninth in the league in 3-point makes (6.7 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (30.9%).

The Wings are the third-worst squad in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (8 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (35.6%).

Dallas takes 70.5% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 29.5% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 79.1% of Dallas' buckets are 2-pointers, and 20.9% are 3-pointers.

