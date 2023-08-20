Carlos Santana carries a two-game homer streak into the Milwaukee Brewers' (67-57) game versus the Texas Rangers (72-51) at 2:35 PM ET on Sunday, at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers will look to Max Scherzer (12-4) against the Brewers and Adrian Houser (4-4).

Rangers vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - TEX (12-4, 3.67 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (4-4, 4.43 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Scherzer

The Rangers will send Scherzer (12-4) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 39-year-old has pitched in 22 games this season with a 3.67 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .228.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Scherzer will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.

Max Scherzer vs. Brewers

The Brewers have scored 531 runs this season, which ranks 21st in MLB. They are batting .235 for the campaign with 130 home runs, 22nd in the league.

The Brewers have gone 15-for-48 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adrian Houser

Houser (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.43 ERA in 83 1/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

Over 17 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.43 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .285 to opposing hitters.

Houser has five quality starts under his belt this year.

Houser will aim to go five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.9 innings per outing.

In three of his 17 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

