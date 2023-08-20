The Milwaukee Brewers will look to Carlos Santana for continued success at the plate when they hit the field against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Sunday, in the final game of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank fifth-best in MLB action with 171 total home runs.

Texas is second in MLB with a .460 slugging percentage.

The Rangers have the second-best batting average in the majors (.270).

Texas scores the second-most runs in baseball (700 total, 5.7 per game).

The Rangers are second in MLB with a .340 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 16th in baseball.

The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 24th in the majors.

Texas' 4.01 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.221).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers are sending Max Scherzer (12-4) out to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 12-4 with a 3.67 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up one hit.

Scherzer is seeking his fifth straight quality start.

Scherzer will try to go five or more innings for his 12th straight start. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

In five of his 22 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/14/2023 Angels W 12-0 Home Max Scherzer Patrick Sandoval 8/15/2023 Angels W 7-3 Home Jordan Montgomery Lucas Giolito 8/16/2023 Angels L 2-0 Home Jon Gray Reid Detmers 8/18/2023 Brewers L 9-8 Home Andrew Heaney Brandon Woodruff 8/19/2023 Brewers L 6-1 Home Dane Dunning Freddy Peralta 8/20/2023 Brewers - Home Max Scherzer Adrian Houser 8/21/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jordan Montgomery Ryne Nelson 8/22/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jon Gray Zac Gallen 8/24/2023 Twins - Away Andrew Heaney Pablo Lopez 8/25/2023 Twins - Away Dane Dunning Sonny Gray 8/26/2023 Twins - Away Max Scherzer Dallas Keuchel

