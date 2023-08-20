The Milwaukee Brewers and Carlos Santana take the field in the final game of a three-game series against Mitch Garver and the Texas Rangers, on Sunday at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers are favored in this one, at -200, while the underdog Brewers have +165 odds to play spoiler. An 8.5-run over/under is listed for this game.

Rangers vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -200 +165 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rangers have a record of 4-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Rangers have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers are 50-31 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 61.7% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, Texas has a record of 12-5 (70.6%).

The Rangers have an implied moneyline win probability of 66.7% in this contest.

Texas has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 59 times this season for a 59-56-7 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have put together a 9-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 64.3% of the time).

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 42-23 30-28 30-19 42-31 49-38 23-12

