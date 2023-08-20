Sunday's game between the Texas Rangers (72-51) and the Milwaukee Brewers (67-57) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rangers coming out on top. First pitch is at 2:35 PM on August 20.

The Rangers will give the nod to Max Scherzer (12-4, 3.67 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Adrian Houser (4-4, 4.43 ERA).

Rangers vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Over their last 10 games, the Rangers are 1-1-0 against the spread.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 81 times this season and won 50, or 61.7%, of those games.

Texas has entered 17 games this season favored by -200 or more and is 12-5 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 66.7% chance to win.

Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 700 total runs this season.

The Rangers have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule