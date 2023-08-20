Rangers vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 20
Sunday's game between the Texas Rangers (72-51) and the Milwaukee Brewers (67-57) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rangers coming out on top. First pitch is at 2:35 PM on August 20.
The Rangers will give the nod to Max Scherzer (12-4, 3.67 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Adrian Houser (4-4, 4.43 ERA).
Rangers vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Brewers 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- Over their last 10 games, the Rangers are 1-1-0 against the spread.
- The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 81 times this season and won 50, or 61.7%, of those games.
- Texas has entered 17 games this season favored by -200 or more and is 12-5 in those contests.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 66.7% chance to win.
- Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 700 total runs this season.
- The Rangers have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 14
|Angels
|W 12-0
|Max Scherzer vs Patrick Sandoval
|August 15
|Angels
|W 7-3
|Jordan Montgomery vs Lucas Giolito
|August 16
|Angels
|L 2-0
|Jon Gray vs Reid Detmers
|August 18
|Brewers
|L 9-8
|Andrew Heaney vs Brandon Woodruff
|August 19
|Brewers
|L 6-1
|Dane Dunning vs Freddy Peralta
|August 20
|Brewers
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Adrian Houser
|August 21
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Ryne Nelson
|August 22
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Jon Gray vs Zac Gallen
|August 24
|@ Twins
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Pablo Lopez
|August 25
|@ Twins
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Sonny Gray
|August 26
|@ Twins
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Dallas Keuchel
