Leody Taveras vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Leody Taveras -- with a slugging percentage of .243 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, on August 20 at 2:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Brewers.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is hitting .261 with 22 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
- In 60.4% of his games this year (64 of 106), Taveras has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (26.4%) he recorded more than one.
- In 9.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.1% of his games this season, Taveras has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (12.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 36.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (10.4%).
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|54
|.267
|AVG
|.255
|.305
|OBP
|.296
|.455
|SLG
|.385
|19
|XBH
|17
|8
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|26
|48/9
|K/BB
|43/13
|6
|SB
|5
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (155 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houser (4-4 with a 4.43 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 16th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.43, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .285 batting average against him.
