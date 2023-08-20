Corey Seager -- with a slugging percentage of .707 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, on August 20 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

  • Seager is batting .344 with 33 doubles, 22 home runs and 37 walks.
  • Seager has gotten a hit in 64 of 80 games this season (80.0%), including 31 multi-hit games (38.8%).
  • He has hit a home run in 26.3% of his games in 2023, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Seager has picked up an RBI in 38 games this year (47.5%), with two or more RBI in 18 of those contests (22.5%).
  • He has scored at least once 41 times this year (51.3%), including 18 games with multiple runs (22.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
48 GP 32
.361 AVG .321
.437 OBP .369
.721 SLG .562
36 XBH 19
15 HR 7
44 RBI 29
34/26 K/BB 28/11
1 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.02).
  • Brewers pitchers combine to allow 155 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
  • Houser (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.43 ERA in 83 1/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In 17 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.43, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .285 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.