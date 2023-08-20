Adolis García vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Adolis Garcia -- with an on-base percentage of .233 in his past 10 games, 101 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the mound, on August 20 at 2:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has 115 hits, which is tops among Texas hitters this season, while batting .253 with 54 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 120 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.5% of them.
- He has gone deep in 21.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has driven home a run in 51 games this season (42.5%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- He has scored in 49.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 20.0%.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|56
|.284
|AVG
|.221
|.369
|OBP
|.296
|.608
|SLG
|.396
|33
|XBH
|21
|21
|HR
|9
|56
|RBI
|36
|64/28
|K/BB
|73/25
|3
|SB
|5
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.02 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 155 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- The Brewers will send Houser (4-4) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.43 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 4.43 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .285 to his opponents.
