On Saturday, August 19, Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers (72-50) host Christian Yelich's Milwaukee Brewers (66-57) at Globe Life Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Brewers have +110 odds to win. An 8-run over/under is set in this matchup.

Rangers vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Dane Dunning - TEX (9-4, 3.17 ERA) vs Freddy Peralta - MIL (9-8, 4.01 ERA)

Rangers vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 50 out of the 80 games, or 62.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have gone 38-22 (winning 63.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and finished 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Brewers have been underdogs in 56 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (46.4%) in those contests.

The Brewers have a mark of 16-21 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 1-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Corey Seager 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+140) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+195) Leody Taveras - 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+230)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +750 4th 2nd Win AL West -149 - 1st

